Help is on the way for short-staffed Elliot Lake hospital

Help is on the way for a hospital in Northern Ontario in need of more personnel.

The Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie announced Thursday night that it will be partnering with St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake.

The partnership will see five Catholic sisters be dispatched to the facility to help support patients with their spiritual and health care.

"They've been in Canada now for a number of years and they're looking to expand their presence and we all know what personal shortages are like in different businesses and government agencies and these sisters just have a heart for service," said Bishop Thomas Dowd.

The nuns, from the Congregation of the Handmaids of the Holy Child Jesus, have provided care in several countries across Africa, Europe and North America. They were welcomed to Canada in 2005 by the Archdiocese of Saint Boniface in Manitoba and are expected to arrive in Elliot Lake soon.

"This particular community of sisters, they work in the areas of need but the kind of training that they get, they train to be educators or work in health care," said Dowd.

"Here at the hospital, the pastoral care position is available and that's part of the entente that we have with the hospital, the diocese will supply personnel for that but the sisters will also train, it'll be a training hospital for them so members of their community can be trained to work as PSWs and nurses."

Dowd said it's an ideal spot given its proximity to some schools in the city.

The bishop first heard about the situation facing the city a year ago during a pastoral visit. He heard about the need for staffing and realized there was an opportunity. The hospital was originally founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph.

"That was the kind of work that religious sisters do, they go to the places that others haven't gone yet to supply the service and help the community in its need," he said.

"I think it's a perfect fit."

"We are a community that comes together," said the hospital's president and CEO Jeremy Stevenson.

"We have a very forward-thinking bishop, Bishop Dowd, for the north who saw a partnership."

Stevenson said the position for pastoral care recently was vacated and was pleased to see the church show interest in looking to fill it.

"What an innovative idea that came out of this, why not bring these sisters to the north," he said.

He said it's a nice re-introduction to see sisters again walking the halls of the hospital.

"This is very new, it's the beginning of a long-term relationship. We're not just going to try it with a few sisters but many sisters, our patients will be cared for. It's very exciting and we're very appreciative that the church is sponsoring these individuals to come here," said Stevenson.

"It's great that it fills that need but what I love about it is that it fills two needs, not only for PSWs but also pastoral care here.”

Work will soon start on refurbishing an empty rectory near the hospital for their needs. Dowd is inviting anyone in the community who feels they're able to help support their efforts, in refurbishing the convent.