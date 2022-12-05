'Help ourselves by helping others': Tom Jackson playing show in support of Harvest Manitoba

Canadian, actor, singer-songwriter, and activist Tom Jackson will be making a stop in Winnipeg Tuesday to put on a concert for a good cause.

'Stories, Songs and Santa Causes' will be performed at My Church Winnipeg Tuesday evening with money being raised to go toward Harvest Manitoba.

"There is a critical state at food banks. There's not enough food and there is more need for food. So we have to be very conscious of that and help ourselves by helping others," said Jackson.

While supporting a good cause during the concert, Jackson said there will also be a lot of fun during the show, by singing and teaching songs to the audience.

He also noted the plan is to spread love to try and make the world a bit of a better place.

The show will also feature a few special guests including Premier Heather Stefanson.

"It's very important to have our leadership be involved with creating change of a positive nature."

The entire interview with Jackson can be seen above.