'Help them': Ukrainians fleeing war zone seek refuge in Alberta

A number of Edmontonians are stepping up to do their part to help Ukraine whether it be donations, money, clothing or medical supplies.

Others are ready to open their homes to complete strangers in the hopes of giving them a better life.

Ivan Burlaka runs "dopomogaCAN," a Facebook page that helps connect Canadians with Ukranaians trying to flee.

Burlaka and his family left Ukraine seven years ago. He told CTV News Edmonton, part of the reason why he left at that time was because of the growing unrest with Russia.

Now, with some of his family and friends still stuck there, trying to escape, he's doing what he can to lend a helping hand.

“They still have to hide a few times per night, sometimes three times per night, because the rockets, they’re flying around these days,” he explained.

Aware of his strong ties to Ukraine, Burlaka’s neighbours offered their support in a big way.

“They have a free space in Jasper and they were willing to accommodate some Ukrainian families there,” he said.

Inspired by their generosity, Burlaka started the Facebook group and telegram channel to help people back in his home country.

“Dopomoga from Ukrainian means help,” he explained. “So dopomoga and Can… it means help Canada.”

The goal is an extensive database that connects refugees with Canadians offering a place to stay.

And it didn’t take long for Albertans to start opening their doors.

“Being able to help somebody is just amazing for us in this time in our life. We've got the time and we've got the means so we can make it work,” Yvonne Graf, said of her and her husband offering free lodging to refugees.

“They’re leaving without anything,” Dmitry Monastirsky, added. “They’re leaving the houses, they’re leaving everything there and we want to do our best to help them.”

Burlaka told CTV News, so far the group has found placements for 20 families and he knows that number will only continue to grow.

“Luckily we are Ukrainians. And Ukrainians they are a very united nation. Especially in a situation like this.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jessica Robb