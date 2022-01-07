Help wanted: community organizations look for donations during cold spell

Community organizations in Regina are looking for donations to help those in need through the extreme cold weather.

Carmichael Outreach put out a call for glove donations for those experiencing homelessness as clients are showing up with signs of frost bite.

“We’re finding that lots of people are sleeping in friends’ garages, sheds or even parking garages,” Aurora Marinari, a spokesperson Carmichael Outreach, said. “They’re exposed and outside all the time, except for when they come in and warm up. It’s really easy to get hypothermia or frostbite in those conditions.”

Marinari added any donation of layers including underwear, long johns and toques would also be helpful.

The cold weather is also causing problems for the Cathedral Community Fridge as food donations are freezing.

Volunteer Eron Harris said the single heater in the unit can’t keep up causing non-perishable and refrigerated items freeze solid.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for a second heater, which is expected to cost about $200.

“Luckily because of all the community support that we have, we have electricians and trades people willing to install it and do all the work,” Harris said.

He added the goal is to have a second heater installed within the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime, residents dropping off donations are asked to leave food that can be frozen.

“In case anything happens, we don’t want to get anybody sick,” Harris added.

The extreme cold warnings are expected to lift over the weekend, but both organizations said warm clothing and food donations are always needed and welcomed.