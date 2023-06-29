Help wanted identifying suspect after downtown Windsor break-in
Windsor police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect who broke into a downtown business.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Ouellette Ave for a complaint of a break and enter on Thursday, June 22.
After viewing the surveillance video, police say a man is seen walking around inside the business. The suspect stole the till and fled the scene.
Case #: 23-68019
Unknown suspect wanted in downtown break and enter
WPS is seeking assistance with identifying a suspect who broke into a downtown business.
On June 22, 2023, officers were called to the 300 block of Ouellette Ave for a complaint of a break and enter. pic.twitter.com/Vg9HJwtFcm
The suspect is described as a white male 5’6”, 140 lbs. At the time of the offence he wore a snapback, a jacket with a reflective strip on the chest, and dark pants.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information please contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Saskatoon has a museum devoted to the city's skateboarding historyA former pro skateboarder has opened a museum in Saskatoon to share his love of skating history.
-
A muggy, sticky, smoky, maybe stormy Canada Day in OttawaLocal residents and tourists alike will be hot, sticky, and sweaty while celebrating Canada's birthday in the nation's capital.
-
Books can no longer be tossed in Ottawa's black binThe city of Ottawa says as part of changes to Ontario's recycling programs, books are no longer accepted in the black box as of July 1.
-
Tens of thousands expected to attend Canada Day events in OttawaA sea of red and white will cover downtown Ottawa and several parks across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
-
Canadian Blood Services kicks of summer-long campaign with help of Barrie first respondersBarrie's emergency service personnel are in a summer-long battle to see who can encourage the most new blood donors.
-
Man charged with indignity to body after Toronto filmmaker found deadA man has been charged with indignity to body after a Toronto filmmaker was found dead in a compactor earlier this month.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surgeBritish Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
Strawberry season struggles across the MaritimesExperts in both New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say this years berry season has brought barriers, but they’re still managing to pick a delicious crop.
-
Popular concert series returns to Sydney’s waterfrontRock The Dock in Sydney, N.S., was a hit back in the day and attracted thousands to the waterfront, and is making it's big return.