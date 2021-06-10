Help wanted: MLHU issues urgent call for more support staff to execute vaccination plan

As more vaccines arrive and demand continues to be high, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is in dire need of more support staff to assist with local vaccination efforts.

There is an immediate need to fill the following positions:

Two temporary, full-time supervisors, COVID-19 clinical services

Two temporary, full-time site manager, COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Temporary, casual Immunizers to work on the Vaccine Preventable Disease (VPD) team in the Environmental Health and Infectious Disease (EHID) Division

Temporary, casual registered nurses to work on the Vaccine Preventable Diseaseteam in the Environmental Health & Infectious Disease Division

Those with management or supervisory experience in a health-related field are asked to apply as soon as possible.

The health unit can also arrange temporary four-to six-month secondments with external health agencies, if candidates want to stay connected with their current employer.

“We are currently vaccinating about 4,000 people each day, but we want to be able to do more,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health.

“With the diverse needs in our community, we want to add more mobile community clinic vaccination capacity so that we can go to where the people need us. In order to do that, we need to hire a team of qualified professionals to support these ongoing vaccination efforts in our community.”

For more information on the positions, click here.