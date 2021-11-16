Help wanted: Windsor family collecting donations of pajamas
‘Lola’s Pajama Fairy Project’ is now underway for a fifth straight year.
“Despite the challenges of COVID we were over the top happy with how the project went,” says Carrie Lee one of the organizers of the event.
In 2020 the family distributed 1,300 pairs of PJs to local charities.
“This year we will be donating to Matthew House, Hiatus House, The Welcome Centre for Woman and Families and Adopt-A-Vet,” says Lee
“We welcome all sizes but tend to need larger youth and adult pajamas in all sizes.”
Donations can be dropped off at these locations:
- 821 Fairview Blvd.
- Physio Fit - 4510 Rhodes Drive
- Nguyen Chiropractic - 1918 Wyandotte St
- Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255 - 5645 Wyandotte St
- Party Rental Company - 735 Morton Dr (LaSalle)
Lola’s Pajama Fairy Project started with a story written by Lola’s Grampa called Janice the Pajama Fairy in 2017.
“This year we celebrate five years of collecting warm and cozy pajamas for Christmas,” says Lee.
“Such a wonderful tradition that seems to warm the hearts of so many in our community.”
-
'Please just try to be respectful': family of Dartmouth murder victim pleadsThe family of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas is upset with how is be being portrayed in the media and the comments they have received since he was murdered over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports 43 recoveries and 34 new cases as active case total drops to 516Health officials in New Brunswick reported Tuesday that 43 people have recovered from COVID-19 and there are 34 new cases of the virus, with the number of active cases dropping to 516.
-
'Our guests are excited to come back': Movie audiences heading back to theatresIt didn't happen overnight, but it seems audiences are rediscovering their love for watching movies in the theatre.
-
Some COVID-19 travel rules to be waived for Canadians stranded by B.C. floodsSome COVID-19 border rules will be waived to help Canadians stranded by flooding in B.C. get home.
-
Métis time capsule buried in North Bay aims to preserve culture and historyTuesday marks the 26th annual Louis Riel Day. A day to honour Riel’s contributions to protecting the history and identity of Métis people.
-
Sask. RCMP fly Métis Nation flag in Saskatoon, Prince Albert on Louis Riel DaySaskatchewan RCMP raised the Métis Nation flag in front of several RCMP detachments on Tuesday to honour Louis Riel Day.
-
Ski shops, resorts in southern Alberta preparing for upcoming ski seasonIt's not exactly winter yet, but excitement is building for the upcoming ski season.
-
'Worst weather storm in a century': What's next after B.C. flooding and mudslidesIt was a natural disaster that took B.C. by surprise, officials say of a fierce fall storm that swept through the southern half of the province causing severe flooding and mudslides.
-
Sen. Josee Forest-Niesing home after month in hospital fighting COVID-19A senator who contracted COVID-19 despite being double vaccinated has returned home after a month in hospital. However, Sen. Josee Forest-Niesing is facing a potentially lengthy recovery due to a history of lung problems.