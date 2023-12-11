Helping children with dyslexia learn to read

Prince Township Public Library west of Sault Ste. Marie is offering new reading materials to help children overcome the challenges associated with dyslexia.

Thanks to a grant from the International Dyslexia Association, the library has purchased 70 new "decodable" books that gradually introduce readers to new sounds and spelling patterns.

Rita Wagner, CEO of the library, said the books are colour-coded, with each colour corresponding with a child's reading level.

"We're starting with the letters of the alphabet and what they sound like," Wagner said.

"They're little building blocks."

The library is run by volunteers like Helen Mackay, who is also a member of the library board. Mackay found the library lacked materials to effectively address the challenges associated with dyslexia.

"Because I have a struggling learner at home, because I was a struggling learner, I was looking for alternatives for the library," she said.

"They've always offered leveled reading, but just not in an organized way."

Staff said if the library is eligible for another grant next year, they will expand the selection of decodable books.