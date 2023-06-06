Helping to heal Innisfil's grieving families

Innisfil families dealing with the loss of a loved one will now receive assistance and care from Hospice Simcoe.

The Innisfil Community Foundation has given more than $28,000 to Hospice Simcoe to help support those impacted by a life-limiting illness, grief and bereavement.

Funds will provide essential free programs closer to home for residents in the Innisfil area.

"People are loving that we can provide support in their own community, their own backyard, and they're loving making connections," said Teneal Campbell at Hospice Simcoe.

"It's one thing to go to Barrie and make connections in Barrie and Oro-Medonte and Elmvale, but it is another thing when it's somebody that is a neighbour."

New programs coming from Hospice Simcoe include caregiver support and Living Well day programming.