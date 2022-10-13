Henry Ripplinger, Sask. author and artist, dies at 83 following battle with cancer

Henry Ripplinger, a Saskatchewan author and artist, has died at the age of 83 following a two-year-battle with cancer.

Ripplinger’s death was announced on a Facebook post on Tuesday on behalf of his family.

“On behalf of our family, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Henry Kenneth Ripplinger - beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend,” the post said.

Ripplinger was an award winning bestseller who was known for his Angelic Letters book series, including Pewter Angels.

A prayer service will be held on Sunday at 6 p.m., and a livestream can be viewed here.

The funeral service will be held on Monday at 12 p.m., and a livestream can be viewed here.