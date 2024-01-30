Hens could soon be allowed in some Regina backyards

Regina city council will decide whether to allow some residents to keep backyard hens as a trial project.

If the plan submitted by Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak gets council approval, three to six hens could be kept at 20 locations across the city.

Under Zachidniak's proposed motion, city administration would try and ensure there would be two locations per ward.

A bylaw would be drafted by administration that would set guidelines, and health and safety regulations.

City administration would evaluate the program after two years and report back to council.

Zachidniak points to other municipalities that she says have "successful" backyard hen bylaws, including Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver "with few- to-no complaints, issues, or expenses, which the city can look to for best practices."

The proposal will be up for discussion at Wednesday's city council meeting.