Hensall, Ont. friends split $1M lotto prize

A pair of life-long friends from Hensall got an amazing surprise this summer.

Jason Clarke and Michael Hoffman and their families are splitting a $1 million lotto prize.

The friends got the good news in mid-June, after purchasing their ticket at D & D Variety in Hensall.

“I scanned our ticket using the OLG Lottery app and I knew we won something but wasn’t sure of the amount. My wife and I went to knock on Mike’s door to share the good news,” said Clarke.

“We were happy and excited, but our wives were screaming and cheering more than us,” Hoffman added about the big win.

Hoffman says he plans to invest his half of the money, and go on a trip, when it’s safe to do so, with his wife.

Clarke plans to buy a trailer and pay off his mortgage.