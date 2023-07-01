Hepatitis A case confirmed in Edmonton zone, prompts public alert
Alberta Health Services (AHS) has confirmed a case of hepatitis A from a McDonald’s worker in Nisku, Alta. at the 301 20th St. location.
Patrons who consumed any food or drink from this establishment between June 20-23 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and June 24 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
“While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection,”said Dr. Christopher Sikora, a medical officer of health for AHS. “As a precaution, anyone who consumed food or drink at this location is advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms until August 13, 2023, and take advantage of getting immunized as a way to prevent illness.”
Symptoms of hepatitis A may include:
- tiredness
- poor appetite
- nausea and vomiting
- abdominal pain and fever
- dark-coloured urine
- light-coloured stool
- yellowing of eyes and skin
Individuals who develop symptoms between July 1, 2023 and Aug. 13, 2023 are advised to immediately contact Health Link at 1-866-301-2668.
-
Calgary’s Chinese community marks 100th anniversary of Chinese Immigration ActAs Calgarians celebrated Canada Day Saturday, members of the city’s Chinese community gathered for a different sort of ceremony.
-
No injuries reported in south Regina basement fireNo one was hurt during a basement fire Saturday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).
-
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crashA London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
-
Four men arrested after two home invasion attacks: PoliceWinnipeg police have arrested four men – two who were already in prison – in connection to a North End shooting.
-
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three yearsLondon city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
Winnipeg police track down homicide suspect in B.C.Winnipeg police have captured a murder suspect who fled to B.C. after a shooting in the Exchange District last November.
-
Timmins police investigating Canada Day shootingA 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries from gunshots at a Timmins area residence on Saturday.
-
Prehistoric pandemonium: This Sask. town broke a Guinness record with a costume partyThousands of people donned inflatable T. rex costumes and swarmed the town of Dundurn to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday.
-
Up to 100 mm of rain could fall in parts of southwestern Ont. todayA rainfall warning is in effect for a large swath of southwestern Ontario Sunday with Environment Canada warning some areas could receive 50 mm to 100 mm of precipitation.