Hepworth, Ont. woman wins $1M OLG prize
Kristylee Varley
Twenty years of playing the lottery has paid off in a big way for a Hepworth, Ont. woman.
Belle Hoggard matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the Nov. 9 LOTTO MAX draw to win $1 million.
"The store owner said she's never seen a big win like that before!" said the great-grandmother.
Belle says she plans on purchasing some new appliances, help restore her husband’s favourite vehicle and plan a big 50th anniversary party in the summer of 2023.
"It will be nice to bring the family together to celebrate. The rest will be used for our retirement," said Hoggard.
The winning ticket was purchased at Giant Tiger on 16th Street in Owen Sound.
