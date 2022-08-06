Her Northern Voice festival takes place at Bell Park

The first ever Her Northern Voice festival is taking place at Bell Park at the William Bell Gazebo throughout the day. It showcases female musicians from Sudbury and surrounding areas.

The Sudbury Performance Group teamed up with YWCA Sudbury to host this free event for all.

Organizers say this event is a way to highlight local talent in the city with a day full of uplifting and empowering music.

“So many female artists are overlooked within the music industry and not taken seriously. So, Sudbury Performance Group wanted to gather all these females together and create a wonderful music festival and showcase the talent that all women have,” said Holly Weirmeir, with the Sudbury Performance Group.

One of the female performers is Cassandra Young. She will be performing on two separate occasions throughout the day.

“So, I have my duo group… Monochrome, it’s more of a mellow vibe. We play at generally more restaurants and stuff like that and then I have a full band called 21,” said Young.

“We’ve been together for about eight years so we will be playing here today as well.”

Young says it is great to see a festival being held locally that showcases women lead groups.

“That’s always really nice and powerful and I mean, lots of times your vocalist is a woman but a lot of these bands also have females in the rhythm section as well, which is really nice,” adds Young.

Emma McDaniel, another local performer, says she was thrilled to be a part of the first annual Her Northern Voice.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and it’s really great to be surrounded by other female artists as well, being able to showcase their talent too. We wanted to focus on a lot of female artists today, so we did a lot of Amy Winehouse, a lot of classics,” said McDaniel.

The music at Bell Park wraps up at 8 p.m. then event will then move on over to the Coulson from 8 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. where JoPo and Crystal Shawanda will be performing.