'Her voice will not be silenced by the bullets': Killer granted escorted temporary prison absences, denied day parole

A man convicted in the execution-style murder of his stepmother in Langley, B.C., has been denied day parole, but granted escorted temporary absences to attend a support program.

Sukhjit Grewall fired two deadly shots at close range, killing Baljit Kondolay in the driveway of her Langley home April 19, 1998. The killing was part of a plot orchestrated by Grewall’s father who was also Kondolay’s new husband.

“We believe that you’re not ready for day parole (and) that there are enough concerns with regard to insight, your sense of entitlement…we believe you need to demonstrate more progress,” said a member of the National Parole Board about the decision to deny day parole.

However, Grewall has been permitted escorted temporary absences from Mission Minimum Institution to attend short meetings with an offender support group.

Before the board made its decision, members of the victim’s family spoke, including her daughter who was just 18 when the killing took place.

“He is a vicious and heartless murderer,” said Rupy Sidhu of the offender.

“I have pain, sadness and a whole lot of anger as we continue to suffer. Our wounds are still raw and reopened by these pathetic parole applications,” she said, adding that her mother had been coerced to change her will one month before the murder.

“Their motive to commit this heinous crime was purely greed for financial gain."

Grewall and his father were convicted of first-degree murder with no chance of parole for 25 years. An accomplice was convicted of second-degree murder.

“Her voice will not be silenced by the bullets you put in my mom’s head,” Sidhu said during the hearing.

During the hearing, the parole board questioned Grewall about how he had changed since being imprisoned.

“I work on myself to be a better person. I’ve made some bad choices and I’m paying the consequences for them. Hopefully in the future I’m not going to make these same mistakes,” he said.

But one member of the parole board responded by saying that Grewal’s answer “doesn’t give me a lot of confidence that you follow rules.”

In an interview with CTV News after the hearing, Sidhu said she is relieved Grewall was not granted day parole, and only given limited access to the community through the support group meetings.

“He is still a heartless vicious murderer. I see no apparent change in him,” said Sidhu, who still deeply misses her mom.

“I miss her laugh. I miss her voice. She was very, very strong,” Sidhu said.