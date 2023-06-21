Herb & Spice Shop Wellington shutting its doors in July

After 50 years in business, the Herb & Spice Shop Wellington is closing its doors July 14.

Owner Mike Steinberg made it official with a chalkboard sign out front, thanking his customers for their patronage.

"We've been struggling and we said, 'enough struggling, it’s time to close it,'" he said. The decision wasn't easy for him, but he says he's finding it harder to compete with larger stores.

"We need a lot of volume, a high level of sales to maintain a successful business and that hasn't been available for five of the last six years."

The shop is one of the original natural food stores in Ottawa, opening its doors on Somerset Street in 1973.

The family-run business moved to 1310 Wellington St. W. in 1986.

Long-standing customers said they were shocked by the news.

"I've been coming here for thirty years and now my daughter comes here and my grandchildren come here to shop and they live in the neighbourhood and it's going to be sad," said customer Diane Bourguignon.

"They have things here you can't get elsewhere, I'm really sorry to hear that," said shopper Michael Bossin.

It's still sinking in for employees like Ryan Benoit who has been with the store for nearly 20 years.

"The reason I've been here so long is the owners are very much family, in a sense," said Benoit. "Just everything you'd want from an employer."

There is another grocer called Herb & Spice Food and Wellness shop on Bank Street under different ownership. It is not closing.

The end may be near for the shop on Wellington but the owners are staying positive. For them, supporting local growers and servicing the community for the last 50 years has meant everything.

"Taking it one day at a time and it's a journey and a new chapter in my life and I am embracing it," said Steinberg.

"We will miss all the customers incredibly and we're going out at least feeling good about what we've done," said co-owner Bonnie Steinberg.