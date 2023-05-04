Here are all the record highs set on Wednesday in Alberta
The hot start to May continues across Alberta and Wednesday saw almost two dozen record highs set in the province.
That includes Edmonton International Airport and Stony Plain, while the Edmonton weather station tied the previous record high of 30.0 C from 2016.
Here's the full list from Environment and Climate Change Canada:
Banff Area
New record of 26.4
Old record of 23.7 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1887
Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area
New record of 27.5
Old record of 25.5 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Breton Area
New record of 29.5
Old record of 27.1 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Brooks Area
Tied record of 29.8 set in 1998
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Coronation Area
New record of 28.7
Old record of 27.0 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Crowsnest Area
New record of 25.0
Old record of 23.7 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Edmonton Area
Tied record of 30.0 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1880
Edmonton (Edmonton International Airport) Area
New record of 31.1
Old record of 29.6 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Esther Area
Tied record of 28.6 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Fort Chipewyan Area
New record of 27.6
Old record of 25.9 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Grande Prairie Area
New record of 27.8
Old record of 27.6 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Hendrickson Creek Area
New record of 24.5
Old record of 22.7 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
Highvale Area
New record of 29.3
Old record of 28.5 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Jasper Area
New record of 28.7
Old record of 25.7 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Lacombe Area
New record of 29.6
Old record of 28.3 set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Nordegg Area
New record of 28.4
Old record of 25.4 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Red Deer Area
New record of 29.1
Old record of 27.9 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Rocky Mountain House Area
New record of 29.0
Old record of 24.4 set in 1918
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Slave Lake Area
New record of 29.7
Old record of 26.1 set in 1937
Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Stettler Area
New record of 29.2
Old record of 29.1 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Stony Plain Area
New record of 30.4
Old record of 28.8 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Sundre Area
New record of 28.2
Old record of 28.0 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Waterton Park Area
New record of 24.9
Old record of 24.8 set in 2016
Records in this area have been kept since 1976