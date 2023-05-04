iHeartRadio

Here are all the record highs set on Wednesday in Alberta


image.jpg

The hot start to May continues across Alberta and Wednesday saw almost two dozen record highs set in the province.

That includes Edmonton International Airport and Stony Plain, while the Edmonton weather station tied the previous record high of 30.0 C from 2016.

 

Here's the full list from Environment and Climate Change Canada:

 

Banff Area

New record of 26.4

Old record of 23.7 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

 

Bow Valley (Provincial Park) Area

New record of 27.5

Old record of 25.5 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

 

Breton Area

New record of 29.5

Old record of 27.1 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

 

Brooks Area

Tied record of 29.8 set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

 

Coronation Area

New record of 28.7

Old record of 27.0 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

 

Crowsnest Area

New record of 25.0

Old record of 23.7 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

 

Edmonton Area

Tied record of 30.0 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1880

 

Edmonton (Edmonton International Airport) Area

New record of 31.1

Old record of 29.6 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

 

Esther Area

Tied record of 28.6 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

 

Fort Chipewyan Area

New record of 27.6

Old record of 25.9 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1883

 

Grande Prairie Area

New record of 27.8

Old record of 27.6 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

 

Hendrickson Creek Area

New record of 24.5

Old record of 22.7 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

 

Highvale Area

New record of 29.3

Old record of 28.5 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

 

Jasper Area

New record of 28.7

Old record of 25.7 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

 

Lacombe Area

New record of 29.6

Old record of 28.3 set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

 

Nordegg Area

New record of 28.4

Old record of 25.4 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

 

Red Deer Area

New record of 29.1

Old record of 27.9 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

 

Rocky Mountain House Area

New record of 29.0

Old record of 24.4 set in 1918

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

 

Slave Lake Area

New record of 29.7

Old record of 26.1 set in 1937

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

 

Stettler Area

New record of 29.2

Old record of 29.1 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

 

Stony Plain Area

New record of 30.4

Old record of 28.8 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

 

Sundre Area

New record of 28.2

Old record of 28.0 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

 

Waterton Park Area

New record of 24.9

Old record of 24.8 set in 2016

Records in this area have been kept since 1976  

12