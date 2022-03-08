Here are options for Windsor-Essex residents to support Ukraine
The City of Windsor has compiled an initial list of organizations soliciting donations to support families in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
In Windsor and Essex County, almost 10,000 of residents are from Ukraine.
With this in mind, the city began to fly the Ukrainian flag at Charles Clark Square last week and illuminated City Hall in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
“The human tragedy unfolding right now in Ukraine reminds us all about the tremendous privileges of peace and freedom we share as Canadians,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “As individual residents, we are appalled by what we see occurring and ask, What can we do? The City of Windsor has compiled an initial list of organizations soliciting donations to support families in Ukraine.”
City officials say the following list is not exhaustive, but rather a starting point for anyone interested in donating. The city is not affiliated with any individual organizations, nor is it collecting financial or other types of donations on behalf of these organizations. Residents should contact their organization of choice directly.
Here's the list:
- Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal (or call 1-800-418-1111) The Canadian Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are collecting funds to help with immediate and ongoing relief efforts in Ukraine. The Government of Canada has pledged to match dollar for dollar donations made by individual Canadians to the Red Cross until March 18, 2022.
- United Nations High Commission on Refugees (UNHCR) is supporting those who have been forced to flee their homes to ensure they are sheltered and safe.
- UNICEF is responding to the escalating need in Ukraine by providing communities with safe water; urgent medical aid and health care services.
- Canada-Ukraine Foundation: Committed to delivering assistance projects generated by Canadians to Ukraine.
- Canada Helps: Collection of charities providing urgent aid in Ukraine.
- Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières: MSF teams act fast to save people’s lives in conflict zones, natural disasters and epidemics.
- Help Us Help works with established networks on the ground to distribute supplies to those who need it most.
- Global Medic provides disaster relief and life-saving humanitarian aid. Donations will go to support those exiting Ukraine into neighbouring countries.
- Ukrainian World Congress (UWC): The UWC works with the government of Ukraine, international governments and organizations to support Ukrainians with donations for humanitarian initiatives.
- Ukrainian National Federation Windsor Ontario Branch (Facebook)