Here are some common holiday-related 911 calls, according to B.C. operators

Should you call 911 for a noisy holiday party? What about a Grinch stealing presents?

For those who are unsure, B.C.'s biggest 911 service provider has shared some helpful advice for navigating the most common seasonal mishaps and misfortunes.

No matter what time of year it is, callers should remember that 911 is for medical emergencies, crimes in progress and other situations that could jeopardize someone's health, safety or property, according to E-Comm.

"If a crime is in progress, such as someone stealing a package from a porch right in front of you, that is a call to 911," said call-taker Sadie, in an E-Comm news release Monday.

"If you notice your package is stolen after the fact, that's when you call your local police non-emergency line, or file a report online."

Missing holiday decorations and raucous parties generally do not constitute an emergency, according to the service. Either situation could be reported to a police non-emergency line.

What about charity scammers trying to take advantage of people's holiday generosity? E-Comm recommended victims file a non-emergency report, while those who managed to avoid losing money should instead contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Shoppers who return to the parking lot to find their vehicle missing should "please check with (their) local towing company" before dialling a non-emergency line, according to the release.

E-Comm also reminded drivers not to tie up 911 lines looking for information on road closures, even during periods of heavy snow. That information is available online through DriveBC or by calling the traffic information hotline 511.

Earlier this year, E-Comm launched its own team for handling non-emergency calls in B.C.'s Lower Mainland. The service provider said the average answer speed for those calls has since plummeted from 12 minutes last year to approximately four minutes in 2023.