Here are some events happening this March break

It's March break this week, and there is no shortage of things to do across Simcoe County.

Most ski hills are still open in our area, and many families were jumping at the chance to hit the slopes under bright, sunny skies.

"I guess the biggest deterrent is that there are so many people trying to do the same things, so we're kind of looking outside the box and see what we can do that's not too far from home," says Julia Shaw while visiting Horseshoe Resort on Monday.

From the hills to the many indoor activities, the Barrie Baycats is holding its third March break camp for up-and-coming ball players.

"We have 30 kids. They will be rotating through hitting, pitching, infield, outfield and t-work. They get to do a bit of everything with real baseballs and it gives them a chance to get some reps in and get ready for their upcoming season" says Baycats manager Josh Matlow.

Some took in the out-of-this-world Planetarium experience at the downtown Barrie Library branch.

"It's a really cool thing for kids and adults to come check out. It's literally what it sounds like - it's a big blow-up planetarium. You go inside and check out a presentation and learn a little more about the stars and space," says the library's Hinda Liza-Culp.

The Planetarium will be held again on Tuesday at the Painswick branch from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no pre-registration requirement. The Planetarium is for kids of all ages, young and old, but space is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Several other events are available this week at Barrie's library branches.