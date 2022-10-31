Here are some Halloween safety tips from the Regina Police Service

The Regina Police Service (RPS) offered some safety tips for those looking to take to the streets and trick-or-treat this Halloween night.

According to RPS, all trick-or-treaters should have bright, visible elements on their costumes. Reflective tape can be used and all trick-or-treaters should have a flashlight.

Those trick-or-treating should stay in familiar neighborhoods and make a pre-planned route with permission from a parent or guardian, police explained.

Everyone roaming the streets should stick to the sidewalks, use the crosswalks and always be aware of vehicles.

Lastly, RPS advises those on the hunt for candy to only trick-or-treat at homes with their outdoor lights on and to stay on well-lit streets.

For homeowners, RPS also shared some advice to maximize the treats and minimize the tricks for the spookiest night of the year.

The list of tips included:

Locking the doors on your detached garages and sheds.

Locking any vehicles parked on the street and in the driveway. Do not leave garage door openers in vehicles parked outside.

If you aren’t home, turn on your alarm or motion-activated lights.

If you see suspicious behavior on your property or in your neighborhood - report it to police.

“Halloween night has the potential to bring some ‘ghosts and goblins’ out who may be looking for mischief,” RPS said.

“We ask you take these few extra precautions to keep your home and your property safe.”

Happy Halloween from RPS!��



For all the trick-or-treaters out there: be safe tonight!

