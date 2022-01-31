Here are some local Olympians to cheer for when the games start in Beijing on Friday

Like last summer in Tokyo, the Winter Olympics that start this week in China will be bubbled. That means no fans in the stands, or family cheering in-person, but there are some Edmontonians to watch on TV.

"It didn't hit me until yesterday. I saw my face, and I was like, 'oh my gosh, that's me!'" said bobsledder Dawn Richardson Wilson.

The 22-year-old multi-sport athlete, who grew up in Edmonton, is headed to the Olympics for the first time.

"Even just being a part of this team for just the four years was like everything I could have ever imagined. So this is just the cherry on top of the cake," she said.

"My coaches have been telling me 'just take it as another training run, World Cup race, don't let your head blow up.' I'm like, 'OK - but maybe just a little bit.'"

Fellow Edmontonian Christine de Bruin will race down the same track as Wilson, albeit in a different sled.

A veteran of the 2018 games, she knows this will be a different experience.

"I think HAZMAT suits and disinfectant everywhere," de Bruin predicted.

She got a taste of the Chinese experience at a test event last fall.

A medal hopeful, she's also thrilled to cheer on Canada's other athletes.

"If you've ever been to Ottawa on Canada Day, I would say that's how it feels. Just a very, very proud time to be a Canadian," she explained.

"It's gonna be great. I'm looking forward to drawing on some of my past experiences to help the guys get on the podium," said curler Marc Kennedy.

Fans probably won't see him on the ice, but he'll be there as an alternate for Brad Gushue's Canada rink.

Still, he's making every bit of the sacrifice required to be an athlete in Beijing, including training in a pre-tournament bubble and going weeks without seeing family.

"We have some pretty understanding spouses and families that have allowed the group to do this," he said.

Kennedy won a gold medal in Vancouver in 2010 as part of Kevin Martin's team, and when a shot at another medal is within reach, he said it's a price worth paying.

The Olympics start Friday, and a full schedule is available here.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Carlyle Fiset