Here are some notable Sask. Twitter accounts that still have blue checks

More changes to Twitter on Thursday meant the official end of the legacy verification program that enabled free blue checkmarks to appear next to notable or well-recognized accounts.

Official organizations are noted with a yellow checkmark while government or multicultural organization with a grey checkmark. According to the company, the only way to continue holding a traditional "blue check" is to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Here are some notable accounts in Saskatchewan that are subscribed to the feature as of Thursday, according to Twitter.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe)

SaskPower (@SaskPower)

Saskatchewan Blue Cross (@SKBlueCross)

Saskatchewan Research Council (@SRCnews)

Tourism Regina (@tourism_yqr)

Regina International Airport (@FlyYQR)

AccessNow Sports (@AccessNowSports)

Users subscribed to Twitter Blue will also get prioritized rankings in conversations and searches, see about twice as many tweets between ads and have the ability to post longer videos and 1080p video uploads, according to Twitter.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark �� pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50

Twitter said those subscribed to Twitter Blue will also be able to edit tweets, a feature many users have requested be made available in the past.

The cost to subscribe to Twitter Blue is CAD$105.00 per year, according to Twitter.

Twitter Blue was first launched by the social media company in December of last year.