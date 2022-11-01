Here are some of the best displays that were spotted around the Queen City this Halloween
The spirit of Halloween was far from dead in Regina this year and many residents around the city were able to prove that over the past couple of weeks with the displays they have set up in their yards.
Crawling around the east end of Regina you might just find a spooky cemetery that popped up over the last week.
This “G” rated cemetery was fun for the whole family and included a count of how many visitors this cemetery has received throughout the night.
On the 2400 block of Dewdney Avenue East was another ghoul experience where visitors could see the lives claimed from their ghost-ridden experience on Dewdney Avenue.
Do you dare enter 3668 Bishop Drive? This castle may look friendly and inviting during the day but at night one could befriend a talking pumpkin all while spooky lights fill the night sky.
Do you dare enter a yard full of cobwebs protected by a red dragon? Trick-or-treaters needed to watch out that they didn’t bring a spider home with them while navigating through a slew of cobwebs.
Photos by CTV News Regina's Luke Simard and Katy Syrota.
