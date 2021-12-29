Here are the 10 Manitobans appointed to the Order of Canada

Ten Manitobans are now the recipients of Canada’s highest civilian honour.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced in the a news release that 135 Canadians were appointed to the Order of Canada, and 10 Manitobans are among those being honoured for making the country a better place.

The Order of Canada was created in 1967 to recognize those who have demonstrated outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. More than 7,000 people from all different sectors have been invested into the order.

The following Manitobans have now been appointed to the Order of Canada:

Murray Sinclair, Indigenous advocate and former senator, was appointed as a companion for his commitment to the representation of Indigenous legal issues and his dedication to reconciliation; Evelyn L. Forget, a health economics researcher, was appointed as an officer for advancing anti-poverty initiatives in Canada and around the world; J. Roger Léveillé was appointed as an officer for his literary achievements and for supporting generations of Franco-Manitoban artists; Ovide William Mercredi, former national chief, was appointed as an officer for his advocacy of Indigenous rights and non-violence, as well as his skillful leadership; Elder Ruth Christie was appointed as a member for her contributions to Indigenous history in Manitoba, and her mentorship as a storyteller and knowledge keeper; Gerald Friesen was appointed as a member for his contributions to Canadian historical discourse through his research on Indigenous and ethnic groups in western regions; John Morrisseau was appointed as a member for his leadership as a politician and activist, and for his advocacy of the Métis Nation; Léo Robert was appointed as a member for his contributions to Francophone education and commitment to promoting and preserving the language in Manitoba; Harvey Lyon Secter was appointed as a member for his leadership in business, law and academia, as well as his philanthropic contributions to initiatives in Manitoba; and Robert Irwin Silver was appointed as a member for his leadership as a businessperson, community builder and philanthropist.

The governor general makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.