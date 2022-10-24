Here are the 25 Toronto city councilors elected Monday
There are a significant number of new faces on Toronto's city council after Monday's election.
Here is a list of who will be representing Torontonians at city hall.
Mayor: John Tory
Ward 1 Etobicoke North: Vincent Chrisanti
Ward 2 Etobicoke Centre: Incumbent Stephen Holyday
Ward 3 Etobicoke-Lakeshore: Amber Morley
Ward 4 Parkdale-High Park: Incumbent Gord Perks
Ward 5 York South-Weston: Incumbent Frances Nunziata
Ward 6 York Centre: Incumbent James Pasternak
Ward 7 Humber River-Black Creek: Incumbent Anthony Perruzza
Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence: Incumbent Mike Colle
Ward 9 Davenport: Alejandra Bravo
Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York: Ausma Malik
Ward 11 University-Rosedale: Dianne Saxe
Ward 12 Toronto-St Paul’s: Incumbent Josh Matlow
Ward 13 Toronto Centre: Chris Moise
Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth: Incumbent Paula Fletcher
Ward 15 Don Valley West: Incumbent Jaye Robinson
Ward 16 Don Valley East: Jon Burnside
Ward 17 Don Valley North: Incumbent Shelley Carroll
Ward 18 Willowdale: Lily Cheng
Ward 19 Beaches-East York: Incumbent Brad Bradford
Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest: Incumbent Gary Crawford
Ward 21 Scarborough Centre: Incumbent Michael Thompson
Ward 22 Scarborough-Agincourt: Incumbent Nick Mantas
Ward 23 Scarborough North: Jamaal Myers
Ward 24 Scarborough-Guildwood: Incumbent Paul Ainslie
Ward 25 Scarborough-Rouge Park: Incumbent Jennifer McKelvie