Here are the bus and school cancellations due to the Ontario snowstorm

Much of southern Ontario will be hit by a significant snowstorm Wednesday afternoon.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to drop in some regions. As a result, some school boards have opted to cancel class and some bus routes have been either delayed or put on hold.

Here’s what you need to know from each school board. The list will be updated as information becomes available.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB)

Buses are running and all schools are open. The TDSB is warning there could be weather-related delays in the afternoon.

Parents are being urged to check this website for any updates on transportation delays.

Toronto Catholic District School Board:

School buses are running and classes are open for in-person learning.

The board is also advising there could be “significant weather-related delays.”

Peel Region District School Board

All buses in Zone 1, Zone 2, and Zone 3 are running. Parents are being urged to check this website for any delays.

Halton District School Board

Buses are operating and classes are open; although delays are possible. Parents can find updates here.

York Region District School Board

No updates have been provided by this school board. All classes and buses appear to be operating normally.

Durham District School Board

No updates have been provided by this school board. All classes and buses appear to be operating normally.

District School Board of Niagara

Buses are cancelled due to the snowfall and secondary exams and culminating activities have been moved to Thursday.

Niagara Catholic District School Board

Buses are cancelled, but schools remain open. However, secondary exams and culminating activities have been postponed until tomorrow.

“Please report your child’s absence if keeping them home,” the board asks.