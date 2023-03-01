Here are the countries that have bans on TikTok
The U.S. and Canada issued orders this week banning the use of TikTok on government-issued mobile devices as privacy and cybersecurity concerns about the video-sharing app grow.
Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin BourqueA court has reduced the precedent-setting sentence of a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties in 2014.
Winnipeg mayor set to deliver his first State of the City addressWinnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham is set to deliver his first State of the City address on Thursday.
No injuries reported in two evening house firesNo one was injured in two separate house fires in Regina on Wednesday evening, Regina Fire said on Twitter.
Leaders to call for expansion of Nexus, Global Entry at Toronto Pearson AirportA new coalition will be calling on the federal government to expand Nexus and Global Entry at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning.
New Ottawa program encourages girls to join skilled tradesAt one Ottawa school, a new pilot program aims to introduce girls to a world of work that at one time was not welcoming to them.
Seniors in Innisfil, Ont. are going to the birdsInnisfil's ideaLAB & Library are offering crafts courses for seniors through provincial funding.
Windsor-Essex weather for March 2, 2023Temperatures remain above the freezing mark in Windsor-Essex but not without the chance of mixed precipitation. According to Environment Canada, flurries or rain showers are expected Thursday, Friday and again on Saturday.
CTV Atlantic reporter to run 2023 Boston MarathonEach spring, some of the Maritimes’ fastest and most dedicated runners take part in the Boston Marathon, and on April 17 the start line will include a face familiar to CTV Atlantic viewers.
