Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday season

New restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms, museums, and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches issued a letter of instruction on Friday, imposing new capacity limits and physical distancing requirements at local businesses. Shortly after, the Ontario government announced new restrictions on social gatherings and businesses.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the COVID-19 restrictions in place for Ottawa, that will come into effect on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

SOCIAL GATHERINGS

The Ontario government is reducing social gathering limits for indoor and outdoor settings.

As of Sunday, the social gathering limits are 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

CAPACITY LIMITS IN BUSINESSES

A 50 per cent capacity limit will be in effect at these locations, as of Sunday, Dec. 19 at 12:01 a.m.

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments and strip clubs

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies)

Shopping malls

Personal care services

Non-spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities (e.g. gyms)

Personal physical fitness trainers

Indoor recreational amenities

Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities

Tour and guide services

Photography studios and services

Marinas and boating clubs

The letter of instruction released by Dr. Etches reduces capacity to 50 per cent at the following venues in Ottawa. The new rules for these establishments take effect on Monday, Dec. 20.

Meetings and event spaces, including conference and convention centres

Indoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas

Museums, galleries and similar attractions

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Indoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals and similar events

Faith-based organizations and places of worship

On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced capacity limits of 50 per cent for indoor entertainment venues, sports stadiums and meeting and event spaces with an indoor capacity of greater than 1,000 people.

RULES FOR RESTAURANTS

The Ontario government announced "additional protective measures" for businesses to further reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Bars, restaurants, meeting and event spaces and strip clubs must close by 11 p.m. Take out and delivery is permitted beyond 11 p.m.

The sale of alcohol will be restricted after 10 p.m. and consumption of alcohol in businesses or settings prohibited after 11 p.m.

Dancing will not be allowed except for workers or performers

SIX AT A TABLE

Ottawa Public Health introduced further restrictions for bars and restaurants, as of Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Patrons must be seated at all times when consuming food and drinks, and no more than six people are allowed per table.

SPORTING EVENTS, CONCERTS, CINEMAS, CASINOS

On Wednesday, the Ontario government introduced capacity limits of 50 per cent for indoor entertainment venues, sports stadiums and meeting and event spaces with an indoor capacity of greater than 1,000 people.

On Friday, the province announced new restrictions for food and drinks in the venues.

Food and/or drink services will be prohibited at sporting events; concert venues, theatres and cinemas; casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments; and horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues

Ottawa Public Health imposed a 50 per cent capacity limit for movie theatres and cinemas.

INDOOR FAIRS, RURAL EXHIBITIONS, FESTIVALS AND SIMILAR EVENTS

Indoor fairs, rural exhibitions and festivals in Ottawa face new restrictions.

Dr. Etches says the number of people in the facility must be limited to 50 per cent capacity.The number of members of the public at any particular indoor attraction within the facility at any one time must be limited to 50 per cent capacity

MUSEUMS, GALLERIES, ZOOS, SCIENCE CENTRES, LANDMARKS, HISTORIC SITES AND SIMILAR ATTRACTIONS

The medical officer of health issued new capacity restrictions for museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos, science centres, landmarks, historic sites, botanical gardens and similar attractions.

The number of people allowed in an indoor ticketed area of the attraction is limited to 50 per cent capacity. Capacity is also limited to 50 per cent for an indoor seated event or activity within the attraction.

FAITH-BASED ORGANIZATIONS AND PLACES OF WORSHIP

All places of worship face new restrictions heading into the holiday season.

Under the letter of instruction from Dr. Etches, attendance for an indoor wedding, funeral or religious service, rite or ceremony in a building or structure other than a private dwelling is limited to 50 per cent capacity. The new capacity limits take effect Dec. 20.

Capacity is 50 per cent even if proof of vaccination is required.