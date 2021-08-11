Here are the current COVID-19 vaccination policies at post-secondaries in Waterloo, Guelph

Post-secondary institutions in Waterloo and Guelph are preparing for classes to start in September.

So far, the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, the University of Guelph and Conestoga College have all mandated COVID-19 vaccines for students living in residence buildings.

Some schools will also require vaccinations for athletes.

The University of Waterloo has asked anyone coming to the campus to self-report their vaccination status.

Here's a breakdown of all the policies for the local institutions.

UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO

Staff and students at UW will need to self-declare their COVID-19 vaccination status before coming to campus this fall.

Campus Check-In will be available starting Sept. 1. People can answer "yes" if they received a second dose at least 14 days prior to their visit. Anyone who selects "no" or "prefer not to answer" will receive literature on COVID-19 vaccinations and will be directed to a rapid antigen testing screening program.

People who aren't vaccinated will need a negative COVID-19 test prior to arriving at campus.

Students living in residence will need to receive a vaccine approved by either Health Canada or the World Health Organization. The school said students will need to get at least one dose before moving into residence and provide proof of vaccination. They should get a second dose by Nov. 1.

WILFRID LAURIER UNIVERSITY

Students coming to live in residence at WLU are asked to have at least one dose 14 days before arriving at campus. Anyone who isn't vaccinated before move-in day needs to book an appointment within one week.

Student athletes playing interuniversity sports will also need to get vaccinated before they can compete or travel. The school said they must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before joining their teams for competitions.

UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH

Students planning to live on-campus at the U of G should be fully vaccinated within 30 days of moving in to a residence building.

Anyone who arrives with only one dose will need to get a second dose within 30 days of their move-in date. Students are encouraged to receive both doses at least two weeks prior to the start of the semester.

Varsity athletes at the U of G will also need a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the upcoming season. They need to confirm their vaccination status by Sept. 30.

CONESTOGA COLLEGE

Conestoga College is considering a campus-wide COVID-19 vaccination requirement for the winter semester. It will make a decision about the requirement by October.

Students living in residence must be fully vaccinated for the fall semester.