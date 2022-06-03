Here are the eastern Ontario winners in the Ontario election

Two of the eight seats in eastern Ontario changed hands on election night.

The Progressive Conservatives gained the seat of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell from the Liberal Party, while the Liberal Party gained the seat of Kingston and the Islands from the NDP.

Amanda Simard, who won the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell in 2018, lost the riding while representing the Liberals.

The Progressive Conservatives won seven seats, while the Liberal Party won one seat.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the election results in ridings across eastern Ontario.

Bay of Quinte

Progressive Conservative Todd Smith has been re-elected in the riding of Bay of Quite.

Smith won the riding with 49.3 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Alison Kelly (20.9 per cent) and Liberal Emilie Leneveu (18.5 per cent).

Smith has served at Queen's Park since 2011.

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

Liberal incumbent Amanda Simard has been defeated in the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.

Progressive Conservative candidate Stephane Sarrazin, the mayor of the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet, has been elected the new MPP for the riding east of Ottawa.

Sarrazin received 42.5 per cent of the vote, compared to 39 per cent for Simard. NDP candidate Alicia Eglin (8.6 per cent) finished third in the election.

Simard won the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell as a Progressive Conservative in 2018, but resigned from the party after speaking out against the government's cuts to French-language services.

Hastings-Lennox and Addington

The Progressive Conservatives held on to the riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Progressive Conservative Rib Bresse won the riding with 47.6 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Eric DePoe (19 per cent) and Liberal Ted Darby (18.5 per cent).

Bresse takes over for PC Party MPP Daryl Kramp, who did not seek re-election.

Kingston and the Islands

The Liberals pick up the seat of Kingston and the Islands from the NDP.

Liberal Ted Hsu won the riding of Kingston and the Islands with 37.7 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Mary Rita Holland (31.2 per cent) and PC candidate Gary Bennett (24.6 per cent).

NDP Ian Arthur won the 2018 election, but decided not to seek re-election.

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston

Progressive Conservative candidate John Jordan won the riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.

Jordan received 50.3 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Drew Cumpson (20.5 per cent) and Liberal Amanda Pulker-Mok (15.7 per cent).

Rany Hillier represented the riding since 2007, but did not seek re-election in Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes

Steve Clark will represent the riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes for another four years.

The Progressive Conservative candidate won the election with 50.3 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal candidate Josh Bennett (20.5 per cent) and NDP Chris Wilson (15.7 per cent).

Clark has represented the riding since 2010, and served as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing during the previous term.

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke

John Yakabuski will represent the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke for another four year term.

The Progressive Conservative candidate won the riding with 61.1 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP candidate Kurt Stoll (17.1 per cent) and Liberal Oliver Jacob (9.8 per cent).

Yakabuski has represented the riding of Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke since 2003.

Stromont-Dundas and South Glengarry

The Progressive Conservatives have held on to the riding of Stormont-Dundas and South Glengarry for another four year term.

PC Party candidate Nolan Quinn won the riding with 57.5 per cent of the vote, defeating Liberal Kirsten Gardner (17.9 per cent) and NDP candidate Wendy Stephen (13.8 per cent).

PC MPP Jim McDonnell did not seek re-election in the riding after holding the seat since 2011.