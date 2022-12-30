Here are the events happening in Barrie on New Year's Eve

Residents of Barrie are invited to gather downtown at City Hall on Collier Street Saturday, with a free evening full of entertainment and events to ring in the new year.

The evening has "become one of Central Ontario's largest New Year's Eve celebrations," the City noted in a release on Friday.

Headliner Sloan and children's performers, Splash'N Boots will take to the stage, along with The Straits, Grant Boyer, and local dignitaries.

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m., with vendors and activities.

6 p.m. to midnight – Activities and vendors open

7 p.m. – Splash'N Boots

8 p.m. – Family countdown and fireworks

8:30 p.m. – The Straits

9:30 p.m. – Grant Boyer

10:45 p.m. – Sloan

11:55 p.m. – Greetings from dignitaries

12:00 a.m. – Countdown and fireworks

Several road closures are in effect Friday through Sunday for the set-up, events and clean-up.

They include:

Collier Street from Owen Street to Mulcaster Street: 6 a.m. Friday to 12 noon Sunday

Collier Street from Mulcaster Street to Poyntz Street: 3 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday

Mulcaster Street from Dunlop Street to Worsley Street: 3 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday

Transit service is free on New Year's Eve starting at 5 p.m.

Route 1 and Route 8 will be in service until 3 a.m.