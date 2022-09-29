Here are the events planned to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Waterloo region

A number of events are being organized in Waterloo region to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday Sept. 30.

The day honours children who died at residential schools and those who survived, along with their families and communities.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation coincides with Orange Shirt Day. The day was started by residential school survivor Phyllis Webstab in 2013 to raise awareness about the lasting harm the residential school system caused.

In 1973, six-year-old Webstad attended her first day of school at St. Joseph’s Mission, where her brand-new favourite orange shirt given to her by family was taken away and never returned.

The date of Sept. 30 was partially chosen because September was the month children would be taken from their families and forced to attend the schools.

Sunrise Ceremony and Sacred Fire

Wilmot Township will host “A Day of Learning and Healing” from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Norm S. Hill Park in New Hamburg.

The township says the day’s activities will be led by members of the local Indigenous Community, and will include a sunrise ceremony, an address from a local Indigenous elder and a sacred fire from dawn until dusk.

Volunteer Gardening Party

Anishnabeg Outreach invites community members to participate in a day of garden maintenance and community building at Eminidowang Kitigaan (Spirit Garden for Everyone) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All food and medicines grown at the garden will be provided to local Indigenous community members through the organization’s Spirit Bundle program.

Feast and learning circle

The University of Waterloo will host a series of events at the B.C. Matthews Hall green beginning at 7 a.m. with a sunrise ceremony. Opening remarks will follow at 10:30 a.m. A feast and learning circle will take place at 11:45 a.m.

Community walk

A walk organized by The Healing of the Seven Generations will begin at 10 a.m. from 300 Frederick Street in downtown Kitchener.

It will culminate at the Victoria Park clock tower where there will be a number of guest speakers, followed by drumming. Participants are encouraged to wear orange.