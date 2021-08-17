Here are the federal candidates declared in southern Sask. ridings
With Canadians heading back to the polls in September, federal political parties have begun declaring their candidates in preparation for a brisk five-week campaign.
The campaign for the late summer election kicked off on August 15, with election day set for September 20.
In the 2019 federal election, a blue wave swept across Saskatchewan with the Conservative Party claiming all of the province’s 14 seats.
Here’s a look at the candidates running in southern Saskatchewan ridings in 2021.
This article will be updated as parties officially announce more candidates.
REGINA-LEWVAN
Conservative - Warren Steinley
PPC
REGINA-QU’APPELLE
Liberal - Cecilia Melanson
NDP
PPC
REGINA-WASCANA
Green
NDP
CYPRESS HILLS-GRASSLANDS
Green
Liberal
NDP
PPC
MOOSE JAW-LAKE CENTRE-LANIGAN
Green
NDP
SOURIS-MOOSE MOUNTAIN
Green
Liberal
NDP
PPC
YORKTON-MELVILLE
Conservative - Cathy Wagantall
Liberal
NDP
PPC