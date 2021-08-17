iHeartRadio

Here are the federal candidates declared in southern Sask. ridings

With Canadians heading back to the polls in September, federal political parties have begun declaring their candidates in preparation for a brisk five-week campaign.

The campaign for the late summer election kicked off on August 15, with election day set for September 20.

In the 2019 federal election, a blue wave swept across Saskatchewan with the Conservative Party claiming all of the province’s 14 seats.

Here’s a look at the candidates running in southern Saskatchewan ridings in 2021.

This article will be updated as parties officially announce more candidates.

REGINA-LEWVAN

Conservative - Warren Steinley

Green - Michael Wright

Liberal - Susan Cameron

NDP - Tria Donaldson

PPC

REGINA-QU’APPELLE

Conservative - Andrew Sheer

Green - Naomi Hunter

Liberal - Cecilia Melanson

NDP

PPC

REGINA-WASCANA

Conservative - Michael Kram

Green

Liberal - Sean McEachern

NDP

PPC - Mario Milanovski

CYPRESS HILLS-GRASSLANDS

Conservative - Jeremy Patzer

Green

Liberal

NDP

PPC

MOOSE JAW-LAKE CENTRE-LANIGAN

Conservative - Fraser Tolmie

Green

Liberal - Katelyn Zimmer

NDP

PPC - Chey Craik

SOURIS-MOOSE MOUNTAIN

Conservative - Robert Kitchen

Green

Liberal

NDP

PPC

YORKTON-MELVILLE

Conservative - Cathy Wagantall

Green - Valerie Brooks

Liberal

NDP

PPC

