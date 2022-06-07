Here are the five worst roads in northern Ontario

The results of the annual CAA Worst Roads list for 2022 are in and Greater Sudbury has three of the top five in northern Ontario.

Road conditions are a big topic of conversation among drivers, especially in the north, and every year the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) invites Ontario residents to nominate and vote for the ones in the roughest shape around the province.

These are the top five worst roads in northern Ontario this year:

Algonquin Boulevard East in Timmins Lansing Avenue in Greater Sudbury Arthur Street West in Thunder Bay Paris Street in Greater Sudbury Fielding Road in Greater Sudbury

The region includes the districts of Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora, Manitoulin, Nipissing, Parry Sound, Sudbury and more.

Algonquin Boulevard East rose to the top spot from No. 2 in 2021 and Fielding Road maintained its No. 5 position.

Lansing, Arthur and Paris were not on the 2021 worst roads list for northern Ontario.

None of the northern Ontario roads made the provincial top 10 list: