Here's the schedule for Friday at Grey Cup Festival

The Grey Cup Festival continues on Friday with more events on the schedule.

Here’s what’s happening today.

FAN STATE OF THE LEAGUE

Canadian Football League (CFL) Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will present the Fan State of the League at 10 a.m. inside Riderville at the Viterra International Trade Centre.

The event will be free for all ages to attend.

A replica of the coin used for the toss at the 109th Grey Cup game will be given to the first 500 people in attendance.

ESPORTS – PATH TO GLORY

The Esports – Path to Glory tournament will continue in the Brandt Centre from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m..

More than 200 professional players from across Canada continue to face off in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.

There will also be the opportunity for the public to join in on the competition.

To sign up, click here.

NEXTGEN ENERGY STREET FESTIVAL

The NextGen Energy Street Festival continues at Confederation Park from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m..

Included will be family-friendly winter activities such as a football skills game, an interactive photo area, light-up seesaws, axe throwing, curling tables and relay games.

Friday and Saturday will also see a pancake breakfast put on by the Calgary Grey Cup Committee.

HARVARD MEDIA COMMUNITY STAGE

Friday will see entertainment from High Steppin’ Daddy at 11 a.m., The Otherz Band at 4:10 p.m., Aubrie Houk at 5:10 p.m., Arcana Kings at 6:10 p.m. and Kriss The Sky at 8:10 p.m..

SASKPOWER FAMILY FAIR

The SaskPower Family Fair at AffinityPlex will once again be in operation from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The fair is a high-energy space with large inflatable obstacles including a 90 foot long mega bounce obstacle.

A nine or 16 foot leap of faith is also available for people to try.

HUDDLE IN THE HEARTLAND

The SaskPower Family Fair also includes the youth football event Huddle in the Heartland.

It is a hands-on interactive event that will include player-led drills, position breakdowns and interactive skills competitions.

Huddle in the Heartland will also be free to attend.

Parents are also welcome to accompany children who are taking part.

GAINER’S HEARTLAND

Gainer’s Heartland is an indoor space at the Ag-Ex Building that showcases various views of Saskatchewan, including landscapes, exceptional hospitality and Indigenous roots of the province.

There are photo booths, interactive Indigenous games and artifacts, food booths and more.

Gainer’s Heartland is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily until Saturday.

DIGITAL ZONE

Located in the Viterra International Trade Centre at REAL District, the Digital Zone is an interactive area that features video games, sports experiences and interactive technology.

Some of the games include the Head-to-Head Stage, Field Goal Frenzy and Pose with the Pros.

Hours have been extended and are now 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. until Saturday.

CFLAA LEGENDS LUNCHEON (TICKETS REQUIRED)

The CFLAA Legends Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. inside the Queensbury Convention Centre.

Along with a meal, there will also be a silent auction, live auction and heads-or-tails fundraiser.

A CFL alumni member will be at every table and the Alumnus of the Year award will also be presented along with the Indigenous Champion award.

Tickets can be bought here.

TOUCHDOWN MANITOBA (TICKETS REQUIRED)

Touchdown Manitoba will be at the Co-operators Centre from noon until 5 p.m.

It will feature performances from various cheer teams, pep bands and mascots.

The event is meant to be a “true Manitoba social”.

Tickets can be bought here.

TEAM PARTY ROOMS (TICKETS REQUIRED)

Team Party Rooms continue to run until Saturday at 1 a.m.

Opening days and hours vary per team and can be read here.

Riderville is located at the Viterra International Trade Centre.

All other teams’ rooms are located at the Co-operators Centre.

Team party rooms are for those 19 and over only.

Tickets can be bought here.

CFLPA PLAYERS' HQ

From 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. a meet and great with different CFL stars will be held at the Fat Badger in downtown Regina.

NEXTGEN ENERGY DRONE SHOW (CANCELLED)

The NextGen Energy Drone show can be seen for free in Confederation Park and will begin at 9 p.m. Friday night, weather permitting.

Over 300 drones will be a part of what is the largest drone show ever flown in Canada.

There will be two shows on Saturday, one at 6 p.m. (originally Thursday’s show) and the other at 9 p.m.