The Ontario government has released a list of pharmacies that will administer COVID-19 vaccines starting this Friday, including in the Kingston area.

Residents between the ages of 60 and 64 will be eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccines. Health Canada has recommended against using the vaccine on people 65 and older, hence the 60 to 64 age group receiving them.

The pharmacies are in the Toronto, Windsor-Essex and Kingston areas. The province plans to expand the program beyond those three areas when more vaccines become available.

The 46 pharmacies in and near Kingston are each expecting to receive around 500 vaccine doses. Anyone hoping for a vaccine will need to book online through one of the pharamacy websites. Some Rexall and Costco pharmacies opened registration as of Wednesday.

Here are the pharmacies in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Health Unit that will be administering vaccines:

Kingston

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1201 Division St.

Med+ Pharmacy, 277 Bath Rd.

Loblaw, 1030 Coverdale Dr.

Loblaw, 1100 Princess St.

Loblaw, 1162 Division St.

Loblaw, 1048 Midland Ave.

Costco, 1015 Centennial Dr.

Sobeys, 2327 Princess St.

Walmart, 1130 Midland Ave.

Barriefield Pharmasave, 760 Hwy. 15

Clinic Pharmacy, 76 Stuart St.

Milford Pharmacy, 728 Milford Dr.

Gardiner's Pharmasave, 500 Gardiners Rd.

Peters Drugs PharmaChoice, 640 King St. W.

Frontenac Medical Pharmacy, 789 Princess St.

Medical Tree, 795 Gardiners Rd., Unit 6

Amherstview Drugs, 4499 Bath Rd

Shoppers Drug Mart, 823 Hwy. 15

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1875 Bath Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 445 Princess St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 136 Princess St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2437 Princess St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 775 Strand Blvd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 105 Sutherland Dr.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 797 Princess St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 945 Gardiners Rd., Unit L074

Shoppers Drug Mart, 1011 Princess St.

CATP Kingston, 7 Hickson Ave.

Rexall, 817 Edgar St.

Rexall, 1036 Princess St.

Rexall, 240 Montreal St.

Weller Pharmacy 263 Weller Ave., Unit 2

Division Pharmacy, 472 Division St., Unit 2

Medical Arts Pharmacy, 800 Princess St.

Lovell Drugs, 166 Brock St.

Outside Kingston