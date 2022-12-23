OPP close roads as winter storm hammers the region

Several roads are closed due to collisions and deteriorating weather conditions.

Here are the latest road closures across the region:

OPP closed all roads in Dufferin County.

County Road 25 between Highway 89 and Fife road in Grand Valley is closed.

Highway 10 in Orangeville fully closed to Primrose and then Shelburne to Dundalk.

County Road 11 is closed between County Road 109 Highway 89 in Shelburne due to poor road conditions.

Highway 10 in Orangeville is closed between County Road 10 for a five-vehicle collision, including a tractor-trailer. Minor injuries were reported.

County road 18 (Airport Road) is closed from Highway 9 to Cashtown due to zero visibility.

Airport Road between Highway 9 in Caledon and County Road 9 in Stayner is closed.

County Road 124 between Shelburne and Singhampton is closed. Police advise the area is not safe, with zero visibility and heavy drifting.

Police urge motorists to avoid unnecessary travel with lashing winds, blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roads.

#CwoodOPP are busy with several incidents of power lines down due to high winds. Some detours have become necessary. #DriveSafe and #PayAttention to the dangers of downed power lines. Hydro crews responding to repair power lines. ^tm pic.twitter.com/OBgE2uL7dE