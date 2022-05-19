Here are the local Beer Store locations open on Victoria Day
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
The Beer Store has announced 73 select locations across the province will be open on Victoria Day, Monday, May 23.
Eleven locations in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and Brantford are on the list.
The following Beer Store locations will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day:
Brantford
280 Murray St.
300 King George Rd.
50 Market St. S.
Guelph
111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N.
710 Woolwich St.
Cambridge
200 Franklin Blvd.
Drive-Thru Only: 150 Holiday Inn Dr.
Waterloo
70 Weber St. N.
Kitchener
875 Highland Rd. W.
1120 Victoria St. N.
250 Bleams Rd.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in GeorginaOne person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in EuropeThe World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.
-
2 Duncan charities team up to send 100 wheelchairs to UkraineTwo chairites in Duncan, B.C., are teaming up to raise money to purchase 100 new wheelchairs for the people of Ukraine.
-
'No one is surprised': Sask. gets snow to start long weekendWhile the May long weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, oftentimes in Saskatchewan, the holiday weekend comes with cold weather.
-
OPP promote road safety ahead of long weekendThe OPP is reminding drivers to put safety first when they head out for long weekend road trips.
-
More consumers reaching for alcohol-free beer, wines and spiritsVarious studies over the past two years have shown that there was a worldwide increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic because many people were worried and stressed as they self-isolated due to COVID-19.
-
Regina police dog seriously injured during arrestA Regina police dog was seriously injured during an arrest of a man charged with sexual assault, on Thursday morning.