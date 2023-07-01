Here are the local players headed to the NHL

At least six hockey players with ties to Waterloo region and Guelph are getting the call up to the big leagues, including three Kitchener Rangers.

Ranger Carson Rehkopf was picked by the Seattle Kraken in the second round, 50th overall.

“Kitchener is such a first-class place, I think they do everything for our development,” Rehkopf told reporters in Nashville Thursday evening. “They’ve given me the opportunity to show myself and really play my game. It’s really helped me.”

His teammate Hunter Brzustewicz is headed to the Vancouver Canucks after being selected in the third round, 75th overall.

A third Ranger, Matthew Andonovski was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the fifth round.

Meanwhile Baden’s Beau Akey was picked by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

The defenceman has been playing with the Barrie Colts and was named to Team Canada for the Capital City Challenge in 2021.

The Guelph Storm’s Cameron Allen was picked by the Washington Capital in the fifth round.

Waterloo's Ethan Hay was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round. Hay is a current Flint Firebird.