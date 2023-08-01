Here are the locations of the four speed cameras now active across Guelph

Four new speed cameras are now active across Guelph in an effort to crack down on speeding in the Royal City.

The new automated speed enforcement cameras were installed near Westwood Road Public School, Ignatius of Loyola Catholic School, King George Public School at Metcalfe Street and Fred A Hamilton Public School earlier today.

The city said signs will let drivers know the cameras are active, and starting Aug. 1., tickets will be issued for violations.

The cameras were installed over the last week, and will rotate around 16 locations across Guelph every three months.

If a vehicle is clocked speeding, the ticket will be sent to the owner of the vehicle, regardless of who was driving.

The fine will vary depending on how fast the driver was traveling.

On its website, the City of Guelph said the cameras are part of its “Vision Zero” initiative , which seeks to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

“Vision Zero is one of the recommendations from the transportation master plan,” the city’s website reads. “We know collisions happen. We know we can’t prevent collisions, but in the spirit of Vision Zero our goal is to make sure everyone can move freely and get around the city safely. Our approach is to focus on safe roads, safe drivers and the right speed for each type of road.

The four cameras will be rotated among the following 16 locations every three months from Aug. 1, 2023 until July 31, 2024: