Here are the locations, times, and dates for kids walk-in flu vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver

Health authorities in Metro Vancouver are opening drop-in clinics for kids under 12 to get the flu vaccine, as the province launches a so-called "blitz" in response to an alarming increase in pediatric hospitalizations.

When announcing the ramping up of efforts to get kids vaccinated Monday, officials said only 21 per cent of kids aged six months to four years had been immunized. Among those age five to 11, the rate was 20 per cent.

Provincial health officer Dr. Henry noted that the youngest children are among the most vulnerable to serious illness and complications from influenza, including secondary bacterial infections like strep that can cause severe pneumonia.

Since then, CTV News has learned doctors were gathered at a meeting Monday and told that six children in the province died from flu-related complications in a two-week period. Normally, one or two children will die from the disease over the course of an entire flu season.

While the emphasis on vaccination in the absence of other public health measures – such as masking or mandates – has been criticized, the province is hoping to see a surge in uptake at walk-in clinics for kids. Registration for an appointment through the province's online Get Vaccinated system is still possible and encouraged.

These are the times, dates and locations where walk-in vaccines will be available for kids under 12 in Metro Vancouver.

VANCOUVER COASTAL HEALTH CLINICS

VANCOUVER

VCH Clinic, 2005 E. 44 Ave

Nov. 28-Dec. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Croatian Cultural Centre, 3250 Commercial Dr.

Dec. 12-15 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Langara College – Library Building, 100 W 49th Ave.

Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

UBC Life Sciences Centre, 2350 Health Sciences Mall

Dec. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

NORTH VANCOUVER

ICBC Claim Centre, 255 Lloyd Ave.

Dec. 6-10 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 13-17 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

RICHMOND

Richmond COVID Pediatric Outreach Clinic, 8100 Granville Ave.

Open to anyone six months to 17 years of age with special needs such as sensory issues, autism, severe anxiety, needle phobias

Dec. 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 16-18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 29-30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

FRASER HEALTH CLINICS

ABBOTSFORD

Abbotsford Recreation Centre, 32470 Haida Dr., Building 1

Daily starting Dec. 7 from 8:35 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

BURNABY

6615 Bonsor Ave.

Daily starting Dec. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

CHILLIWACK

Cottonwood Mall, 45585 Luckakuck Way

Beginning Dec. 10

Mondays and Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

COQUITLAM

640 Poirier St.

Daily starting Dec. 7 from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

DELTA – NORTH

North Delta Public Health Unit, 11245 84 Ave.

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DELTA – SOUTH

South Delta Public Health Unit, #1826 – 4949 Canoe Pass Way

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LANGLEY

Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St.

Daily starting Dec. 7 from 9:45 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

MAPLE RIDGE

Maple Ridge Public Health Unit, 400-22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd.

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEW WESTMINSTER

New Westminster Public Health Unit, 218-610 Sixth St.

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

SURREY – NORTH

10025 King George Blvd.

Daily starting Dec. 7 from 10:45 a.m. to 5:10 p.m.

SURREY – SOUTH

1797 152 St.

Daily starting Dec. 7 from 10:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

TRI-CITIES

Tri-Cities Public Health Unit, 200-205 Newport Dr.

Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.