Here are the most common items left in Uber vehicles in Ottawa

Clothing, bags, phones and a pack of frozen burgers are just some of the items riders left behind in an Uber in Ottawa.

The ride-sharing service released its annual Lost and Found Index on Thursday, looking at the most commonly forgotten items in Ottawa and across Canada.

Ottawa ranks 9th on the list of top 10 most forgetful cities in Canada, according to Uber. Montreal Uber riders ranked as the most forgetful riders in Canada, followed by Hamilton and Vancouver.

The most forgetful day in Canada was January 1, while the most forgetful day and time across the country is Sundays at 6 p.m.

Uber's Lost and Found Index shows this was the 10 most commonly forgotten items left in Ubers in Ottawa:

Article of clothing Backpack or bag Phone Headphones Wallet or purse Jewelry Keys Laptop Watch Vape or e-cig

The most unique item left in an Ottawa Uber was a "pack of frozen burgers," according to Uber.

Uber provides tips on how to retrieve an item left in your Uber vehicle:

Tap the menu icon to open the main menu Select "Your Trips" and then the trip on which you lost the item Tap "Find lost item" and then "Contact driver about a lost item" Enter your phone number to call the driver

Uber says if you lost your personal phone, you can enter a friend's phone number instead.