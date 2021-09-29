Here are the National Truth and Reconciliation Day events planned in Saskatoon

Several events involving music, prayer and discussion are being held in Saskatoon on Thursday to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In June, the federal government passed legislation to make Sept. 30, also known as Orange Shirt Day, a federal statutory holiday to recognize the history and trauma caused by residential schools as well as honour survivors and those who never made it home.

This was in response to the discovery of thousands of unmarked graves at former residential school sites across Canada and to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action number 80 to create “a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to honour survivors, their families, and communities, and ensure that public commemoration of the history and the legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process.”

WHO GETS THE DAY OFF?

Federally-regulated employees such as those who work for the federal government, or in workplaces such as banks or post offices are entitled to get the day off or receive holiday pay if they work.

Municipal governments in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert will also recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday. City employees in all three cities will have a designated paid holiday.

Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools are also recognizing the day by making Sept. 30 a professional learning and development day, which means there will be no class. Both school divisions are encouraging students to celebrate Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 29.

HOW CAN YOU MARK THE DAY?

The Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre will be hosting a family-geared “Every Child Matters Commemoration Event.” It will include a pancake breakfast, storytellers, face painting, balloons, traditional drummers and singers, and a walk of remembrance. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park will also be hosting events throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help people learn about its history and the lasting legacy of residential schools. The events include an archaeology walk with chief archaeologist and founding board member, Dr. Ernie Walker as well as a keynote presentation about intergenerational trauma from Owen Pelletier.

If you’re looking for something to do in the afternoon, Dakota Dunes Resort will have a tipi village and fire from 1 to 3 p.m. that includes traditional dances, a memorial song for the children found and have yet to be found at residential schools and a prayer song for survivors.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., Chokecherry Studios will host a candlelit smudge walk at Kiwanis Memorial Park to remember Indigenous children, families and communities affected by residential schools.

Since not everyone gets the day off, Allison Forsberg, who helped plan the event, said she wanted to hold the walk at night so people who are working can still participate.

“People are working or have kids to take care of and they can’t take that time to come together with the community, so having it at 6:30 will allow those people to come and share that space,” she said.

At 7 p.m., the “Every Child Matters Concert” will kick off at SaskTel Centre. Organized by the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), the event includes performances by country stars Gord Bamford, George Canyon and Charlie Major.

“To bring people together to have more education and awareness, which leads to understanding and from understanding, truth is being told and from truth comes reconciliation,” STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand said.

“The only way we thought to bring everybody together is by music. Music is soothing and calming, especially country music, and it’s an opportunity to have fun through some difficult times.”

At the Capitol Music Club, in partnership with the Whitecap Dakota First Nation, the “Rock for Reconciliation Concert” will take place at 7:30 p.m.

If you plan on taking a walk around the University of Saskatchewan campus, you can check out the projections of all 94 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action on the Peter McKinnon building, Thorvaldson building and the Murray Library buildings. The projections will be shown all week.