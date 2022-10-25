Here are the new directly elected Waterloo regional councillors

Among a tight field of 30 candidates vying for directly elected regional councillor positions, voters have picked the top eight.

Among a tight field of 30 candidates vying for directly elected regional councillor positions, voters have picked the top eight.

Both incumbent councillors seeking another term, Micheal Harris and Jim Erb, were re-elected.

Six new faces will join them.

One of the most apparent signs of change was in Cambridge. Both incumbents, Karl Kiefer and Helen Jowett, opted not to seek re-election, making way for former Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig and current city councillor Pam Wolf.

One of regional council’s longest-serving members, Tom Galloway, welcomes the shift.

“They all have some level of experience. Certainly, Doug Craig has been at the region before, so he hits the road running. Pam Wolf has had a multi-year political experience on Cambridge council,” said Galloway, who did not run for re-election.

In Kitchener, newly re-elected Harris will be joined by Colleen James, Kari Williams and former North Dumfries Mayor Robert Deutschmann.

“Colleen James, who worked for the City of Waterloo and regional council actually, is tremendously qualified and bringing diversity for regional council for the first time – [she] will really hit the road running,” Galloway said.

The race to represent the City of Waterloo included 10 candidates. Jim Erb is returning and Chantal Huinink will fill the second seat.

“Chantal is a seriously disabled person but extremely bright and extremely capable,” Galloway said. “Again, another woman, and one with considerable diversity.”

With several new leaders emerging from a crowded race, Galloway is hopeful council is headed in a new direction.

He offered up one final piece of advice for the new faces that will follow in his 28 years-worth of footsteps on Waterloo regional council.

“Not to over-commit. Particularly in this first year,” Galloway said. “Get your priorities in the strategic plan, because that's where everything kind of comes from.”

Here a full list of who’s been elected to regional council:

Kitchener

Colleen James

Michael Harris

Kari Williams

Robert Deutschmann

Cambridge

Doug Craig

Pam Wolf

Waterloo

Jim Erb

Chantal Huinink

Chair

Karen Redman

In total, there will be nine new faces around the table when Waterloo regional council meets next month, including the new mayors of Cambridge, Waterloo and Wilmot.

In addition to the chair and eight directly elected councillors, the mayors of the three cities and four townships in Waterloo region also sit on Waterloo regional council.