Here are the Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates
As Ottawa Public Health continues to encourage residents to get their booster dose, statistics show only two Ottawa neighbourhoods have at least 70 per cent of eligible residents with three doses.
As of Wednesday, 59 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 18 and older had received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Ottawa Public Health says of the 765,623 residents aged 18 and older who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 501,118 people have received the third dose.
According to the Ottawa Neighbourhood Study, only two neighbourhoods have at least 70 per cent of eligible residents with two doses: Island Park – Wellington West and Old Ottawa South.
The Ottawa Neighbourhood Study looks at the vaccination rates of residents in all neighbourhoods across the city, as of Jan. 17.
Vars, which has the highest rate of two-dose COVID-19 vaccination for residents aged 5 and older in Ottawa, ranks 32nd for third doses at 60.7 per cent.
Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont has the lowest rate of booster doses administered to residents 18 and older at 29 per cent.
Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest third dose rates (18+)
- Island Park – Wellington West – 74.4 per cent
- Old Ottawa South – 72.9 per cent
- Merivale Gardens – Grenfell Glen - Pineglen - Country Place – 69.7 per cent
- Rockcliffe Park – 69.7 per cent
- Laurentian – 68.8 per cent
- Lindenlea – New Edinburgh – 68.5 per cent
- Hunt Club Woods – Quintarra – Revelstoke – 68.2 per cent
- Crystal Bay – Lakeview Park – 67.8 per cent
- Glebe – Dow's Lake – 67.4 per cent
- Trend – Arlington – 67.1 per cent
(As of Jan. 17, 2021)
Ottawa neighbourhoods with the lowest third dose rates (18+)
- Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont – 29 per cent
- Parkwood Hills – Stewart Farm – 30.7 per cent
- Bayshore – Belltown – 34.8 per cent
- Hawthrone Meadows – Sheffield Glen – 36.9 per cent
- Overbrook - McArthur - 40.7 per cent
- Vanier South – 41.7 per cent
- Emerald Woods – Sawmill Creek – 41.9 per cent
- Lowertown – 43.4 per cent
- Pineview – 43.6 per cent
- Carlington – 43.8 per cent
(As of Jan. 17, 2021)
The total population for each Ottawa neighbourhood is based on neighbourhood populations as of Sept. 1, 2021.