Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Friday due to the storm

Several Ottawa schools will remain closed for a fourth straight day as the cleanup continues following last weekend's powerful storm.

While schools with power are open for learning, schools without power will remain closed until power is restored.

Parents, guardians and students are urged to check the Ottawa Student Transportation Association's website for details on bus cancellations.

Here is a look at school closures on Friday.

OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa's public school board says 20 schools will remain closed on Friday because the building does not have power.

The schools are

Agincourt

Arch School

Bell High School

Bells Corners

Briargreen

Brookfield

Castor Valley

Confederation

D. Roy Kennedy

Dunlop

Elizabeth WynWood

Fielding

Manordale

Manotick

Meadowlands

Merivale High School

Pinecrest

Riverview Alternative School

Rockcliffe Park

Sir Winston Churchill

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

The following Ottawa Catholic School Board schools do not have hydro and will remain closed on Friday.

Frank Ryan

Our Lady of Peace

Sacred Heart

St. Andrew

St. Daniel

St. Gemma

St. Gregory

St. Isidore

St. Leonard

St. Michael (Ottawa)

St. Monica

St. Ria

CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST

Ottawa's French public school board says the following schools will be closed on Friday because they are still without power:

Charlotte-Lemieux

Marie-Curie

Omer-Deslauriers

The three closed schools will not offer virtual learning.

All other schools and their daycare services will be open as usual

CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

Ottawa's French Catholic school board says one school is closed today due to the power outages.