Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Friday due to the storm
Several Ottawa schools will remain closed for a fourth straight day as the cleanup continues following last weekend's powerful storm.
While schools with power are open for learning, schools without power will remain closed until power is restored.
Parents, guardians and students are urged to check the Ottawa Student Transportation Association's website for details on bus cancellations.
Here is a look at school closures on Friday.
OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Ottawa's public school board says 20 schools will remain closed on Friday because the building does not have power.
The schools are
- Agincourt
- Arch School
- Bell High School
- Bells Corners
- Briargreen
- Brookfield
- Castor Valley
- Confederation
- D. Roy Kennedy
- Dunlop
- Elizabeth WynWood
- Fielding
- Manordale
- Manotick
- Meadowlands
- Merivale High School
- Pinecrest
- Riverview Alternative School
- Rockcliffe Park
- Sir Winston Churchill
OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD
The following Ottawa Catholic School Board schools do not have hydro and will remain closed on Friday.
- Frank Ryan
- Our Lady of Peace
- Sacred Heart
- St. Andrew
- St. Daniel
- St. Gemma
- St. Gregory
- St. Isidore
- St. Leonard
- St. Michael (Ottawa)
- St. Monica
- St. Ria
CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST
Ottawa's French public school board says the following schools will be closed on Friday because they are still without power:
- Charlotte-Lemieux
- Marie-Curie
- Omer-Deslauriers
The three closed schools will not offer virtual learning.
All other schools and their daycare services will be open as usual
CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says one school is closed today due to the power outages.
- École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes