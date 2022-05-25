Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Thursday due to the storm

Dozens of Ottawa schools will remain closed on Thursday, as hydro crews continue to restore power following Saturday's storm.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board have said there will be "limited" school bus service. Check the OSTA website for details.

Here is a look at the school closures in Ottawa's school boards

OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa's public school board says 30 schools without power will remain closed on Thursday.

There will be limited school bus transportation, according to the OCDSB. More than 120 school bus routes to open Ottawa public schools will be cancelled on Thursday. Check the OSTA website for details.

Here is a list of closed schools within the OCDSB on Thursday:

Agincourt

Alta Vista

Arch Street

Bell High School

Bells Corners

Briargreen

Blossom Park

Brookfield

Castor Valley

Charles H. Hulse

Confederation

D. Roy Kennedy

Dunlop

Elizabeth WynWood

Featherston Drive Public School

Fielding

Hillcrest

Manordale

Manotick

Meadowlands

Merivale High School

OCV

Pinecrest

Ridgemont High School

River View AS

Richmond Public School

Rockcliffe Park

Sawmill Creek

Sir Winston Churchill

South Carleton

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools with power will be open on Thursday, but 14 schools without power will remain closed. The schools are:

Frank Ryan

Our Lady of Peace

Sacred Heart

St. Andrew

St. Bernard

St. Daniel

St. Gemma

St. Gregory

St. Isidore

St. Leonard

St. Michael (437 Donald Street)

St. Monica

St. Philip

St. Rita

St. Monica School suffered "severe roof damage" during the storm and will be closed for the remainder of the week.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools that are open will offer extended day programs on Thursday.

Limited school bus transportation will be operating on Thursday. Eighty-five bus routes to Ottawa Catholic schools are cancelled on Thursday.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

Ottawa's French Catholic school board says three schools will be closed on Thursday.

Laurier-Carrière

Sainte-Bernadette

Terre-des-Jeunes

CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST

Ottawa's French public school board says four schools will remain closed on Thursday due to power outages.

The four schools are:

Charlotte-Lemieux

Gabrielle-Roy

Marie-Curie

Omer-Deslauriers

Closed schools will not offer virtual learning on Thursday.

All other schools and daycare services will be opoen.