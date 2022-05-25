Here are the Ottawa schools that will be closed on Thursday due to the storm
Dozens of Ottawa schools will remain closed on Thursday, as hydro crews continue to restore power following Saturday's storm.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board have said there will be "limited" school bus service. Check the OSTA website for details.
Here is a look at the school closures in Ottawa's school boards
OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
Ottawa's public school board says 30 schools without power will remain closed on Thursday.
There will be limited school bus transportation, according to the OCDSB. More than 120 school bus routes to open Ottawa public schools will be cancelled on Thursday. Check the OSTA website for details.
Here is a list of closed schools within the OCDSB on Thursday:
- Agincourt
- Alta Vista
- Arch Street
- Bell High School
- Bells Corners
- Briargreen
- Blossom Park
- Brookfield
- Castor Valley
- Charles H. Hulse
- Confederation
- D. Roy Kennedy
- Dunlop
- Elizabeth WynWood
- Featherston Drive Public School
- Fielding
- Hillcrest
- Manordale
- Manotick
- Meadowlands
- Merivale High School
- OCV
- Pinecrest
- Ridgemont High School
- River View AS
- Richmond Public School
- Rockcliffe Park
- Sawmill Creek
- Sir Winston Churchill
- South Carleton
OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools with power will be open on Thursday, but 14 schools without power will remain closed. The schools are:
- Frank Ryan
- Our Lady of Peace
- Sacred Heart
- St. Andrew
- St. Bernard
- St. Daniel
- St. Gemma
- St. Gregory
- St. Isidore
- St. Leonard
- St. Michael (437 Donald Street)
- St. Monica
- St. Philip
- St. Rita
St. Monica School suffered "severe roof damage" during the storm and will be closed for the remainder of the week.
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools that are open will offer extended day programs on Thursday.
Limited school bus transportation will be operating on Thursday. Eighty-five bus routes to Ottawa Catholic schools are cancelled on Thursday.
CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says three schools will be closed on Thursday.
- Laurier-Carrière
- Sainte-Bernadette
- Terre-des-Jeunes
CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST
Ottawa's French public school board says four schools will remain closed on Thursday due to power outages.
The four schools are:
- Charlotte-Lemieux
- Gabrielle-Roy
- Marie-Curie
- Omer-Deslauriers
Closed schools will not offer virtual learning on Thursday.
All other schools and daycare services will be opoen.