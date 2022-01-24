Here are the Ottawa schools with the highest and lowest absence rates

Ottawa’s largest school board is reporting an average of a nearly 25 per cent absence rate so far this year, a week after students returned for in-person learning.

The province is no longer publishing information on COVID-19 in schools, but is sharing data on absences online, whether they are related to COVID-19 or not.

The data shared Monday showed Ottawa-Carleton District Board Schools reported an average 24.5 per cent absence rate among students and staff.

However, only 24 of the board’s 142 schools reported absence rates. No elementary schools reported data because Friday was a P.A. day and students were off.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board reported an average 13.5 per cent absence rate, among 28 schools.

The province has said families will be notified when 30 per cent of students and staff are absent. Four OCDSB schools cracked that threshold. No Ottawa Catholic School Board schools have exceeded the 30 per cent threshold, according to the data.

The OCDSB typically sees an average of about seven per cent absence at the elementary level and 17 per cent at the high school level. However, that can vary by program and school; for example, alternate sites tend to have higher absence numbers than average.

Provincewide, more than 330 schools reported absence rates higher than 30 per cent. Twenty-one of them had absence rates above 80 per cent.

Data was made available for 3,451 of the province’s 4,844 schools.

Here are the schools in each Ottawa board reporting the highest and lowest absentee rates as of the end of last week. For a full list, you can visit the Ontario government's website.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (24 schools reporting)

Five highest absentee rates:

Urban Aboriginal Alternate high School: 66.7 per cent

Richard Pfaff Secondary Alternate Site: 65.5 per cent

Adults High School: 47.6 per cent

Osgoode Township High School: 42.8 per cent

Brookfield High School: 28.5 per cent

Five lowest absentee rates:

Connaught Public School – 0 per cent

Lisgar Collegiate Institute: 6.7 per cent

Ridgemont High School: 8.4 per cent

Colonel By Secondary School: 9.2 per cent

Nepean High School: 13.8 per cent

Ottawa Catholic School Board (28 schools reporting)

Five highest absentee rates:

Notre Dame Intermediate School: 24.6 per cent

St. Paul Intermediate School: 23.4 per cent

Notre Dame High School: 21.8 per cent

Lester B. Pearson Catholic Intermediate School: 20.7 per cent

St. Mark Intermediate School: 18.2 per cent

Five lowest absentee rates:

Assumption Catholic Elementary School: 0 per cent

St. Gemma Elementary School: 0 per cent

St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School: 0.2 per cent

St. Nicholas Adult High School: 2.6 per cent

St. Matthew High School: 9.7 per cent

CEPEO (53 schools reporting)

Five highest absentee rates:

Centre Ado du Millennium: 43.8 per cent

L’école secondaire publique L’Alternative : 37.6 per cent

Programmes jeunes parents : 33.3 per cent

L’école élémentaire publique L’Héritage: 23.6 per cent

L’école élémentaire publique Le Sommet : 22.7 per cent

Five lowest absentee rates :

L’école secondaire publique Rivière-Rideau: 0 per cent

Centre de traitement de jour: 3.7 per cent

L’école élémentaire publique Maurice-Lapointe : 7.3 per cent

L’école secondaire publique Marc-Garneau : 7.4 per cent

L’école élémentaire publique Omer-Deslauriers : 8.1 per cent

CECCE (63 schools reporting)

Five highest absence rates:

L’école élémentaire Catholique L’Envol: 68.2 per cent

L’école secondaire de l’innovation: 20.1 per cent

L’école secondaire Catholique Paul-Desmarais: 19.2 per cent

L’école élémentaire Catholique Laurier-Carrière: 19.1 per cent

L’école élémentaire Catholique Jean-Robert-Gauthier: 17.6 per cent

Five lowest absence rates:

L’école élémentaire Catholique Roger-Saint-Denis: 1.6 per cent

L’école secondaire Catholique Notre-Dame: 4.9 per cent

L’école Catholique Marie-Rivier: 5 per cent

L’école secondaire Catholique Marie-Rivier: 5.3 per cent

L’école élémentaire Catholique Arc-en-ciel: 5.8 per cent

CSDCEO (35 schools reporting)

Five highest absence rates :

Équipe Psycho-Sociale Centre de jour : 22.2 per cent

L’école élémentaire Catholique Paul VI : 20.6 per cent

L’école Catholique Pavillion Hawkesbury : 20 per cent

L’école élémentaire Catholique Notre-Dame-du-Rosaire : 19.5 per cent

L’école élémentaire Catholique Sacré-Cœur : 18.8 per cent

Five lowest absence rates :

CÉFEO: 0 per cent

L’école secondaire Catholique Embrun : 3.2 per cent

L’école secondaire Catholique de Casselman : 5.7 per cent

L’école élémentaire Catholique Du Rosaire : 6.8 per cent

L’école élémentaire Catholique Saint-Albert : 8 per cent

- with files from the Canadian Press